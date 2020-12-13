Air Task Force eliminates Boko Haram fighters in Sambisa Forest – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday said that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralised several Boko Haram Fighters, as well as damaged their structures at Njimia on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State in continuation of its efforts to end banditry and criminal activities in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Eneche.

Gen Eneche stated that the operation was conducted after a series of aerial surveillance missions showed an uptick of activities in the settlement.

He said that consequently, the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the location.

He explained further that the NAF attack aircraft delivered accurate hits in the target area resulting in the neutralisation of several of the Boko Haram Fighters while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

