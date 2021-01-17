Air Task Force destroys six gun trucks, neutralized scores of terrorists in Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday said the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE destroyed additional six gun trucks and eliminated scores of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno State who were attempting to reinforce their colleagues.

DHQ said that the terrorists attempted to reinforce their colleagues after seven of their trucks were destroyed by combined ground and air operations while they attempted to attack Marte, in Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche.

According to him the operation “occurred on the night of January 15 through to the early hours of January 15 this year as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships engaged the convoy of ISWAP gun trucks as they approached Marte axis for reinforcement.”

Gen Enenche explained that the helicopters delivered accurate hits in their multiple waves of attack, obliterating no fewer than six additional gun trucks, which were seen engulfed in flames across the battlespace.

He added that in the process, several other terrorists were mopped-up in follow-on attacks as the helicopter gunships continued to strafe the fleeing ISWAP criminal elements.

He said that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders would sustain the offensive against the enemies of the Nation and would not relent until normalcy was restored not only in the North-East but also in every other troubled part of the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…