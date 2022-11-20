Air strikes kill bandits in Kaduna

The Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP) has carried out air strikes against bandits enclaves around Kaduna State and neutralised most of the bandits.

According to statement signed by the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, a major enclave south of Kidandan, Giwa LGA, which was confirmed as the hideout of a bandit Alhaji Ganai, was struck and destroyed, adding that the bandits and several others were neutralized in the strike.

The statement added that the hideout of bandit Ali Kawaje in Birnin Gwari LGA was similarly targeted and destroyed, as well as those of bandits Musa Pajelo and Kachalla Bello.

“Targets were also engaged and destroyed in Walawa area, Fadaman Kanauta, and Kuduru. Bandits were sighted and neutralized in locations 4km southwest of Alhaji Ishiaka, 6km northeast of Maguzawa, and 2km west of Yelwa.

“Several armed bandits were sighted and neutralized at Dankero, Giwa LGA. Areas covered in Chikun LGA include Gwagwada Forest, Kugosi, Godani, Twali, Gwagwada, Sarkin Pawa, Kabai, Kabusu Hills, Amara Hills, Sabon Gayan and Polewire. An active location was engaged and destroyed about 4km south of Godani.

“Furthermore, armed reconnaissance was carried out over Rima, Riyawa, Rumana, the Kaduna Airport area and adjoining locations in Igabi LGA.

“Other areas covered by aerial patrols include Galadimawa, Kidandan, Dogon Dawa, Saulawa, Maidaro, Maganda, Goron Dutse, Sararai, Kushaka, Kuriga, Manini, Kuduru, Yelwa and Sabon Birni, spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs.





“Reconnaissance continued along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Buruku, Kurmin Dande, Damba, Ungwan Yako, Udawa, Gagafada, and Kamfanin Doka.”

The statement further depicted that the aerial missions extended to the Kaduna-Abuja Road and Railway, including Jaka da Rabi, Olam Farms, Rijana, Katari and Jere, adding that normal human and vehicular activities were observed. The same was the case in Hanawanka, Kukoki, Kadaga, Durumi, Pongu Geri and Kundu.

It added that lighter jets maintained a presence over Ungwan Madaki in Kamazou, Chikun LGA. Kutura, Iburu, Kajuru, Kachia and Kankomi were also covered.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with gratitude, and praised the fighter crews for their thoroughness and consistency adding that ground and air patrols will continue in these and other locations around the state.