Air quality expert advocates use of biodegradable asphalt alternatives in road construction

An air quality expert, Olufemi Oni, has called for the use of biodegradable asphalt alternatives in road construction in Nigeria. Oni made the call after conducting a study that identified life-threatening air quality concerns linked to major infrastructure projects along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, one of Nigeria’s busiest highways.

The study, titled “Total Suspended Solids and Volatile Organic Compounds in the Airshed of a Reconstructed Road along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway” published in the International Journal of Civil Engineering and Technology (IJCIET) revealed the impact of the asphalt mixing and diesel-powered machineries at construction zones significantly degrade air quality, posing serious health risks to workers and nearby residents, including respiratory complications and long-term environmental damage.

He noted that while volatile organic compounds, a class of pollutants, had levels largely within national safety parameters, total suspended particulates levels, another class of pollutants, surpassed environmental standards, leading to severe medical hazards to site workers and nearby dwellers.

With this, Olufemi demonstrated the relationship between construction activities and air pollution.

He concluded that the largest contributor pollutant in the atmosphere at a construction site was the asphalt pavement activities.

Olufemi therefore, recommended the use of biodegradable asphalt alternatives, such as asphalt emulsions, enforcement of emissions controls on equipment used during construction, utilisation of actual air quality monitoring systems, execution of dust suppression strategies and worker safety procedures.

As Nigeria continues to progress in urbanization, Oni said his research offers a vital outline for balancing development with ecological responsibility, ensuring that advancement does not come at the cost of people’s safety.