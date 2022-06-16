Air pollution costs societies over $5trn annually ― FG

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mrs Monilola Udo said that according to World Bank, air pollution costs societies more than $5 trillion annually.

Udo said this while declaring open the sensitisation workshop on the Promotion of the Internet of Things (IoT) for Technology Air quality monitoring in the environment today in Abuja.

According to Udo: “the Internet of Things refers to the Internet of computing devices embedded in everyday objects enabling them to send and receive data.”

She explained that the internet of things has a lot of climate-related potential such as monitoring air quality, and water quality, pointing out that it is the engine that will drive Nigeria into the much anticipated smart city environment.

To this end, she enjoined the participants to take advantage of the workshop, and policies of the Ministry of Research and Innovation.

Earlier, the Director of the Environmental Science Technology Department of the Ministry, Dr Peter Ekwuozor, said that IoT is a great intervention for monitoring air quality both indoors and outdoor.

Ekwuozor further said that the IoT will help to develop effective policy means, control harmful emissions and consequently limit health burdens in the country.

