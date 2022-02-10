Air Peace to resume direct flights to Dubai March 1

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace has announced readiness to resume direct scheduled flights to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on March 1, 2022.

This is as the airline declared it was set to expand its West Coast presence by launching flight operations into Niamey, Niger, on February 25, 2022, as well as Kinshasha and Malabo in Quarter 1, 2022.

The Management of the airline while revealing this to journalists in Lagos, said that Lagos-Dubai-Lagos flights will operate three days weekly from any of its domestic routes through its Lagos hub.

According to the airline management: “We are happy to inform the flying public that in tandem with our commitment to providing more flight connectivity and meeting the air travel needs of Nigerians, we are restarting our UAE operations, but with Dubai as the destination, and not Sharjah. We abundantly appreciate the vital role played by the Nigerian Government in making this possible.

Equally, the airline stated that before Q1 runs out, “we shall commence scheduled flights to Kinshasha in DR Congo and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea, to enlarge our footprints in West Africa and offer the flying public more network options. Niamey flights will operate from Abuja and Kano on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with the Hopper jets.”

Air Peace which had been operating scheduled commercial flights into the UAE since July, 2019, also promised to continue to scale up its service delivery to surpass the expectations of air travelers, especially with the activation of its ambitious fleet modernization scheme and a renewed commitment to unequalled customer experience

Air Peace leads the industry with 20 domestic routes, 6 regional routes and 2 international destinations while it operates an increasing modern fleet of 34 aircraft, including five brand new E195-E2s and 5 Airbus 320s.