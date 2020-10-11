Air Peace takes delivery of new plane

Nigeria’s Air Peace airline has taken delivery of a new ERJ-145 aircraft to help boost its domestic and regional operations.

The aircraft, with registration number 5N-BXF, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 20:00hrs on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Disclosing this to Newsmen, Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, said the new arrival is a 50-seater aircraft.

According to Olisa: “We are very glad to announce the arrival of our eighth Embraer 145 Jet, another addition to the fleet of our subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper.”

Olisa reiterated the airline’s commitment to ease the burden of travel in Nigeria and beyond.

With the arrival of the latest ERJ-145 Air Peace now boasts of 26 aircraft in its fleet. ‘

The spokesperson also hinted of plans by the airline to receive two brand new 124-seat capacity Embraer 195-E2 Jets this October with the first set of the 13 already ordered, with purchase rights for 17 more.

Olisa affirmed Air Peace’s ambition to interconnect various cities in the country and added that the flying public should expect more domestic and international routes to be launched, like Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou, Mumbai and other planned destinations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.