Air Peace set to resume Accra operations March 15

Nigeria’s Air Peace airline has announced resumption of daily flight operations into Accra from its Lagos hub from Monday, March 15, 2021.

In the same vein, the airline has expressed readiness to kick off scheduled flights into Ilorin from Abuja and Lagos.

Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who dropped this hint, stated that Lagos-Accra flight will depart daily at 07:00hrs while Accra-Lagos flight will depart at 07:40hrs.

Olisa who attributed reasons for the resumption of Accra flights by Air Peace to what he called popular demand as the flying public had been anticipating, declared: “You would recall that we suspended our Accra flights consequent upon the pandemic lockdown last year. But we have some exciting news for our esteemed customers as we are resuming flight operations into the Ghanaian city pretty soon. The flying public have been expectant of this..”.

Olisa, who added that the airline was already finalising plans to commence Ilorin flights soon, reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to providing peaceful connectivity across domestic, regional and international destinations and satisfying the air travel needs of Nigerians.

Air Peace is presently servicing 16 domestic routes, 5 regional routes and 2 international destinations, including Johannesburg, and has a varied fleet of 26 aircraft comprising the ultra-modern Embraer 195-E2 jet, Boeing 777, Embraer 145, Boeing 737 and Dornier 328 jet.