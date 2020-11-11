Air Peace set to operate special flight to India November 27th

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has announced a forthcoming special charter flight to Delhi in India and back.

The airline made this known in a news release made available to journalists on Tuesday evening.

According to the airline management, the flight is scheduled to depart the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on November 27 and will return the next day.

The airline, however, announced that persons interested in joining the charter flight should contact businessdevelopment@flyairpeace.com, adding that the Economy ticket sells for $1300 while Business Class goes for $1800.

“Anyone who wishes to be on the flight should make payment immediately. Passengers can also pay in Naira at N478/$1”, the airline said.

