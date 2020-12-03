Air Peace set to commence flights to Makurdi

IN line with its route expansion drive, West Africa’s largest carrier, Air Peace has announced that it was set to commence flight operations into Makurdi, Benue State Capital, from Lagos and Abuja on December 7, 2020.

The airline is also set to resume flights to Uyo from Lagos and Abuja on the said date.

Revealing this in a statement issued by the airline’s Spokesperson, Stanley Olisa recently, he stated that the new connections are operated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

He noted that Makurdi has been on the airline’s radar for some time and is being launched to meet the air travel needs of Nigerians who connect Lagos and Abuja to Makurdi and the other way round.

“It is our promise to interconnect every part of this country and foster economic relations between cities. Be assured that we are coming with more destinations. We are starting Johannesburg in December and India is in the offing.

“The Makurdi route launch reflects Air Peace’s enduring commitment to creating more seamless connections and network options for its teeming customers across Nigeria, and we cannot relent in this regard”.

The airline recently announced the commencement of flight operations into Johannesburg, South Africa, slated for December 16, 2020 even as it attributed the reduction of its flight frequencies to the Coronavirus lockdown and its other effects.

According to the Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Mrs. Toyin Olajide, the coming of COVID-19 devastated airlines worldwide with Nigerian airlines inclusive.

Olajide explained that the airline had several aircraft out on C-check maintenance abroad before COVID-19 and were caught up with the covid-19 lockdown globally, forcing the suspension of aircraft maintenance even as she noted that the aircraft ferried overseas for checks that time were supposed to have since come back one after other but for the lockdown in those countries.

“Covid-19 affected airlines everywhere in different ways. In our own case, we had several aircraft out on C-check maintenance abroad before COVID-19. These aircraft were supposed to have since come back one after another but because of lockdown in those countries since February, the maintenance facilities shut down too. No maintenance took place. The Nigerian C-check regime is driven by a calendar, which implies that every aircraft has a time frame they must go for mandatory checks which is usually between 18 months and 24 months”.

