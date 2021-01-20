Air Peace resumes Dubai flights February 5

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has announced the resumption of flights into Dubai via Sharjah on February 5, 2021.

This is as the airline has also increased its flight frequency to and out of Enugu.

Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who just dropped the hint, said that the Dubai via Sharjah service will be operated once a week.

“We are delighted to announce that we shall be resuming flights to Dubai via Sharjah on February 5 and passengers can start booking on the website or the mobile app. Lagos-Dubai will operate on Fridays while Dubai-Lagos will be on Saturdays,” Olisa said.

While adding that the flight frequency will be increased subsequently depending on observed passenger traffic, Olisa declared: “We urge our esteemed passengers to comply with all established COVID-19 protocols guiding international air travel.”

Speaking on its Enugu operations, the airline also disclosed that it now operates additional flights into Enugu saying: “These new flights are in response to popular demand and a reflection of our resolve to reduce the air transportation burden of Nigerians.”

Air Peace had launched its second international route-South Africa- in December 2020 and has other international destinations in the offing, such as Mumbai-India, Guangzhou-China, Houston-US and London.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded 70 COVID-19 Deaths Last Week – Highest In Six Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 70 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in six months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 78 deaths reported in the 30th week of the pandemic (July 19 – July 25)…