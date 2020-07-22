Air Peace pilots not on strike ― Management

The management of Air Peace has described as unfounded the ongoing insinuation that its pilots were on strike.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, purporting that the airline pilots were on strike declared: “The information is not only unfounded but also mischievously orchestrated by its source to portray the airline in a bad light.

“This is to categorically state that our pilots are not on strike and nothing can warrant such development. The members of the public are advised to ignore such publication as our pilots have not downed tools.

“Air Peace will continue to provide best-in-class flight services while observing the highest safety standards.”