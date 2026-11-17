In a significant gesture of appreciation for the sacrifices of Nigeria’s military personnel, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema, has announced that all serving and retired members of the Armed Forces, dating back to 1960, would enjoy a special one-way domestic flight fare of ₦80,000 across Air Peace’s domestic network, alongside additional travel concessions on its regional and international routes.

Under the initiative, eligible military personnel travelling on Air Peace’s regional and international routes will be required to pay only applicable taxes and charges, as the airline absorbs the airfare component.

While announcing the offer, Onyema called for deeper collaboration between citizens and the military and announced special travel concessions for serving and retired Nigerian military personnel in recognition of their sacrifices to national security.

The airline operator made the announcement on Monday, November 16, 2026, while delivering a special lecture titled “Strengthening Citizens’ Support to Military Operations in a Complex Security Environment” at the 2026 Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference, held at the Armed Forces Event and Multipurpose Centre, Asokoro, Abuja.

The conference, organised by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) under the theme “Optimising Intelligence through Technological Innovations and Strategic Partnerships in a Complex Security Environment,” brought together key stakeholders in Nigeria’s defence and security architecture, including all serving Service Chiefs and former Service Chiefs dating back to 1985. Also in attendance was the National Security Adviser to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event.

Onyema explained that the initiative was conceived as a demonstration of gratitude to the men and women who have dedicated their lives to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty, peace and territorial integrity, while urging military authorities to establish appropriate verification measures to ensure the benefits reach eligible personnel.

Speaking on the broader responsibility of citizens in strengthening national security, the Air Peace chairman emphasised that military operations cannot succeed without public trust, credible information and active community participation.

“The Nigerian military cannot protect Nigeria from Nigerians. It can only protect Nigeria with Nigerians,” he declared, stressing that citizens must become active partners rather than passive observers in the nation’s security efforts.

Onyema identified misinformation, mistrust and the growing influence of digital platforms as major challenges to military-civilian relations, urging the Armed Forces to strengthen strategic communication and deepen engagement with communities, traditional institutions, the media and other influential stakeholders.

He further advocated secure channels for intelligence sharing, greater protection for citizens who provide credible information, and sustained welfare support for wounded personnel and the families of fallen heroes.

According to him, honouring the sacrifices of military personnel must transcend ceremonial recognition and become a shared national culture, with the private sector playing a more deliberate role in supporting those who defend the country.

He concluded with a passionate appeal for national solidarity, urging Nigerians to support the Armed Forces, counter misinformation and recognise the extraordinary sacrifices made by military personnel in protecting the nation.