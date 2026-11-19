In recognition of its role in building a formidable Nigerian airline, investing in aviation infrastructure that creates jobs, expanding international connectivity and supporting Nigerians in times of crisis, Air Peace, West and Central Africa’s largest airline, and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Allen Onyema, have received a double honour at the 2026 Nigeria’s Pride Awards.

Dr Onyema was named “Outstanding Responsible Corporate Citizen of the Decade”, while Air Peace received the “Best Airline of the Decade” award.

The awards were presented at the prestigious Grand Hall of Barcelona Hotel, in Abuja, on November 10, organised by the First Green White Resource Centre (FGWRC), publishers of African Leadership Scorecard magazine, Nationwide Reports and The Beauties of Nigeria TV.

According to the organisers’ citation, Air Peace was recognised for its growth into a leading Nigerian airline; its investment in aviation infrastructure, employment and human-capital development; and its expansion into international markets.

The citation also highlighted the airline’s humanitarian evacuations, support for Nigerian sports and national causes, and contribution to greater competition and more affordable international travel.

Dr Onyema’s honour recognises the leadership behind the airline’s growth and its record of responsible corporate citizenship, including initiatives that support Nigerians and contribute to national development.

Speaking at the presentation, Nigeria’s Pride Awards Founder and Organiser, Mr Bonaventure Phillips Melah, commended Dr Onyema’s leadership and Air Peace’s contribution to Nigeria through aviation investment, job creation, humanitarian service and international connectivity.

Receiving the awards on behalf of Dr Onyema and Air Peace, the airline’s spokesperson, Mr Osifo-Whiskey Efeoghene, thanked FGWRC and the organising committee for the recognition.

He said the honours reflected Dr Onyema’s commitment to building a Nigerian airline with a strong national purpose, as well as the dedication of Air Peace’s workforce in connecting communities, creating opportunities and serving the country.

Nigeria’s Pride Awards celebrates individuals and organisations whose leadership and service contribute to Nigeria’s development, peace, unity and the wellbeing of humanity.