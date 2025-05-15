Air Peace: Killing the goose laying golden eggs

THE recent incident involving an Air Peace aircraft having a hit with an antelope at Asaba Airport has sparked a heated debate about the airline’s operations and the role of government in supporting its domestic carriers.

According to John Ojikutu, an aviation security expert, the incident highlighted the need for airports to have robust security measures in place, including double fencing and wildlife control.

The Asaba Airport, being privately owned and managed by the Delta State Government, raises questions about its compliance with international security standards and insurance coverage for damages to aircraft operating into the airport.

This incident came at a time when Air Peace has just played a crucial role in promoting Nigerian aviation and providing essential services to the public.

Under the leadership of Allen Onyema, the CEO, Air Peace has demonstrated commitment to excellence and its potential to becoming a leading airline in Africa.

Barely three days before the antelope hit incident, Air Peace airlifted 78 Nigerian women trafficked to Cote d’Ivoire and brought them back to their motherland free of charge.

Other notable example of Air Peace’s efforts in the past were its evacuations of stranded Nigerians from South Africa, Ukraine, and Sudan, pro bono. These efforts demonstrated the airline’s commitment to serving the needs of Nigerians and promoting the country’s interests globally.

Onyema’s leadership and vision for Air Peace have been instrumental in the airline’s success. His commitment to providing safe, reliable, and efficient air transportation services has earned the airline a reputation as one of the most respected in Africa.

And despite facing numerous challenges, including bird strike incidents, Air Peace continues to operate with dedication and professionalism.

As Samuel Caulcrick, a financial analyst, noted, airports need to implement robust security measures, such as double fencing, to prevent unauthorised incursions onto the runways. Caulcrick also highlighted the importance of airport security in protecting passengers, staff, and aircraft.

Unfortunately, Air Peace has been bearing the brunt of the seemingly endless misfortunes all alone.

The issue of Air Peace’s status as a national flag carrier has also been a topic of discussion for some time. Despite its contributions to Nigerian aviation, the airline has not received the recognition it deserves.

Ojikutu argued that Air Peace has been playing the role of a national carrier without being designated as such, and that the government needs to take a more supportive approach to ensure the airline’s survival.

Designating Air Peace as Nigeria’s flag carrier would not only recognize its contributions to the country’s aviation industry but also provide the necessary support and incentives to ensure its continued growth and success.

As Ojikutu noted, a flag carrier is not just a matter of title, but also comes with responsibilities and benefits that can help the airline thrive.

By supporting Air Peace, the government can promote Nigerian aviation and ensure that the country’s interests are represented globally.

Aside from giving the airline the national carrier status, Onyema also deserves a national honour for his contributions to Nigerian aviation. His leadership and vision for Air Peace have been instrumental in the airline’s success, and his commitment to serving the needs of Nigerians has earned him a reputation as a respected leader in the industry.

However, this recent incident involving Air Peace highlights the need for improved airport security and wildlife control measures. It also underscores the importance of recognising Air Peace’s contributions to Nigerian aviation and providing the necessary support to ensure its continued success.

By designating Air Peace as Nigeria’s flag carrier and recognizing Onyema’s contributions, the government can demonstrate its commitment to promoting the country’s aviation industry and supporting a homegrown success story.

