Air Peace initiates ‘Random Acts of Love’ onboard flights

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace has initiated a 14-day Easter campaign tagged Random Acts of Love program intended to appreciate its customers by giving them numerous gifts in-flight.

The Random Acts of Love, which officially kicked off on Sunday, April 4, 2021, entailed the placement of gift cards in random seat pockets.

During the flight, passengers are told to check the seat pockets in front of them to know if they have won a gift or not.

Passengers stand a chance to win gifts such as Thermo water-flask, Food flasks, Diaries, Umbrellas, Notebook Bottle, Remote organisers and Free HMO (Health Maintenance Organisation) cards.

Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, on one of the #RandomActsofLove flights, assured passengers of the airline’s commitment to a memorable customer experience, while also expressing his gratitude to all customers for their continued patronage since inception.

The Random Acts of Love campaign has been widely commended by the flying public and is Air Peace’s way of showing love to its customers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…