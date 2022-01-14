Air Peace honours Nigerian military with priority boarding

Air Peace, has announced the introduction of a Priority Boarding Policy for Nigeria’s military personnel both serving and retired in a bid to honouring them for the huge sacrifices they”be made and still make for the nation.

Air Peace Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, who made the revelation in a press release issued on Thursday, January 13, 2022, stated that the airline holds in high regard the indispensable contributions of the military in securing Nigeria and defending its territory from external aggression.

Stressing that the uniformed men and women put their lives on the line in the course of defending the state and its interests against external armed threats, Onyema added that the new policy of boarding military personnel first before other passengers commenced on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, and has become a permanent practice in all Air Peace stations.

“This Priority Boarding Policy we are introducing is our own way of appreciating and recognising the noble and patriotic efforts of the officers and men of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, for the risks they take and all the sacrifices they make in defending the territorial integrity of this country. Our ground staff have also been enjoined to appreciate them”, he said.

Onyema urged other passengers to show understanding and cooperate with the airline’s ground personnel to ensure a seamless implementation of the new policy, and called on other applicable businesses to adopt a similar policy in honour of the Nigerian military.

