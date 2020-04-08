Air Peace flies Chinese medical team, supplies into Nigeria

A 15-man medical team and also medical supplies from China on Wednesday arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The team arrived in Nigeria in a chartered Air Peace aircraft after about 15-hour journey.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehainre was at the airport to receive the medical team.

Among the materials brought in by the Air Peace flight included 16-tonnes of test kits, ventilators, disinfectant machines, disposable medical masks, medicines, rubber gloves, protective gowns, goggles, face shields, infra-red thermometers and other care items.

The flight was operated by the airline’s Boeing B777-200 ER (P4 5-NBVE) in a non-stop 14-hour service, which landed in Beijing, China at 2:18 pm on Tuesday and arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Wednesday, touching down at the airport at 4:25 pm local time.

The Federal Government on April 5 received the first batch of medical supplies from Istanbul, Turkey, airlifted by Air Peace

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Allen Onyema described the flight as historical and commended the Federal Government for its commitment to protecting Nigerian citizens from the dreaded pandemic that is ravaging the world.

Onyema also thanked the Federal Government for choosing an indigenous carrier to airlift the medical supplies from Turkey and China.