Air Peace has announced an extension of its flight schedule for the Lagos-London-Lagos route, with bookings now available until March 2025.

This information was shared in a statement by Mr. Efeoghene Osifo-Whiskey, Senior Communications Officer of the airline, on Saturday in Lagos.

The airline highlighted that its London route, operated by the luxurious Boeing 777, which commenced on March 30, has quickly gained popularity among both business and leisure travellers.

“We are thrilled to inform the general public and our esteemed customers that they can now book flights for travel up to March 2025 on our London route,” the statement read.

“This extension is perfect for those planning to travel between Nigeria and London this festive season. With a variety of benefits and packages, Air Peace ensures that passengers will enjoy bespoke comfort and safety.”

The airline noted that the extended availability aims to provide more options and convenience for passengers, reinforcing Air Peace’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and seamless connectivity.

The statement also mentioned that the recent summer promo allows passengers in Nigeria to connect to London from all Air Peace domestic destinations and London passengers to connect to various locations in Nigeria via Lagos.

