Air Peace commences flights to China

One of the Nigeria private-owned airlines, Air Peace, has commenced flight operations into China, a country in the Asian continent.

The inaugural flight which took off from the Lagos airport with a total of 240 passengers was operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft.

Speaking at the event marking the inception of its flight operation to China, the Chief Operating Officer, Mr Toyin Olajide announced plans by the airline to also connect Beijing, Shanghai, others from Nigeria through interlining arrangement with Asian airline.

According to Olajide, Air Peace had envisaged an airline that would predominantly create massive employment for Nigerians and reduce the burden of air travel for Nigerians, and by extension, Africans, through the provision of affordable and peaceful connectivity across cities and continents.

“Now, we can confidently assert that Air Peace has kept to this vision of providing seamless connections and expanding existing network to accommodate the evolving air travel needs of the flying public. Today, we’re officially adding the continent of Asia to our network of continents, with the commencement of initial one-weekly flight to Guangzhou-China.

“If you’ve been following the growth of Air Peace, you’ll be familiar with the fact that the Chinese airspace is not new to us, as we’ve successfully operated several evacuations/special flights to the country at different times in the past, especially in 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown. So, we’re going into China, not as newcomers, but as an airline that is technically and operationally acclimatized with the Chinese terrain.

“The flying public, especially those that fly the Guangzhou route, should expect a best-in-class flight experience, which is characteristic of the Air Peace brand. We’re not stopping with Guangzhou- India is next and Israel is in the works. Also planned for subsequent launches are Malabo in Equatorial Guinea and Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo. We will continue to grow our route network as well as modernize our fleet strategically. Air Peace currently boasts of a network of twenty domestic routes, seven regional routes and two international destinations, including Dubai and Johannesburg.

“As we kick off the Guangzhou route today, we must appreciate the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Ministry of Aviation, the Chinese government, our partners, and other stakeholders for making this possible. We promise to work harmoniously with all relevant aviation actors to ensure this new route is maximised.”