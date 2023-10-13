The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema, and the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Dr Moshood Olalekan-Balogun, are among 26 Africans and Americans recently honoured with the prestigious Afro Awards 2023 for their humanitarian services.

The AFRO Awards are an annual non-profit event powered by the Odualaf Foundation that honours outstanding individuals and organisations for their significant contributions to humanity in various fields.

Chief Taiwo Oduala, the Executive Director and Founder of AFRO Awards said in a statement issued in Nigeria and made available to TribuneOnline that the annual event was also aimed at establishing a unique Afro-centric excellence award for individuals and organisations that have touched lives in their various communities.

“While Allen Onyema of Air Peace Airline has made a significant impact in the lives of many with his free evacuation philosophy, the Olubadan of Ibadan has distinguished himself as a caring and wise Royal Father.

“Air Peace airline has painstakingly evacuated Nigerians from South Africa during the Xenophobia in Sudan and China, besides evacuating Indians and Chinese from Nigeria back to their countries.

“Likewise, Senator Dr Moshood Olalekan Balogun, who was officially installed as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland after 33 years of ascendancy protocol, for his outstanding achievements,” he said.

Oduala, a US-based famous movie director, explained that the 2nd Annual AFRO Awards held at the prestigious Directors Guild of America in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, proved to be an unforgettable celebration of humanitarian excellence and cultural significance.

“With a star-studded guest list and a remarkable lineup of honorees, this event exceeded all expectations, leaving a lasting impression on attendees and the global community.

“The highlight of the evening was the recognition of accomplished individuals who have made indelible contributions to society and culture.

“This spectacular event is a testament to the AFRO Awards mission of celebrating excellence and humanitarian contributions on a global scale.

“The red carpet was graced by an array of celebrities, dignitaries, and community leaders, setting the stage for a night of unity, inspiration, and cultural appreciation,” he said.

The director, however, disclosed some of the awards and recipients, including:

Business Tycoon of the Year Award: Conferred upon the dynamic founder of Spectrum Solution, Phill Westbrooks, for his remarkable achievements.

Finance Innovator of the Year Award: Awarded to the Founder of Agic Energy North America and Agic Group Holdings, Chief Duran Alabi, for his outstanding contributions and innovations within the banking industry.

AFRO Awards Governors Award: Recognising the immense impact of Global Media Entertainment Executive and Head of Content & Brand: The Africa Channel, Aval L. Hall

Collaborative Practise of the Year Award: Presented to Paul Mwaura Mwangi, Founder and President of Staff Today Inc., for his outstanding contributions to collaborative practices.

Global Cultural Thought Leader of the Year Award: Celebrating a true community activist and Founder of Crownz Society 19 Keys, among others,” he concluded.

