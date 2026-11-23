An Air Niugini aircraft travelling from Hong Kong to Papua New Guinea made an emergency landing in the Philippines after experiencing an engine-related warning during flight.

The Boeing 767-300ER, operating flight PX019, diverted to Davao International Airport on Saturday after the crew received an indication of a fire involving the aircraft’s right engine, according to Papua New Guinea’s Accident Investigation Commission.

Preliminary information indicated that the crew shut down the affected engine before diverting the aircraft to Davao, where it landed safely at approximately 12:04 a.m. local time on November 21.

The aircraft’s right main landing gear wheel assembly reportedly overheated during the landing roll after the plane touched down.

Following the aircraft’s stop, an emergency evacuation was conducted using the plane’s evacuation slides, with assistance from emergency services at Davao International Airport.

The Papua New Guinea Accident Investigation Commission confirmed that it would participate in the investigation into the incident.

The aircraft was operating a scheduled service from Hong Kong to Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, when the emergency occurred.

Authorities have not yet established the cause of the engine fire indication or the overheating of the wheel assembly.

The investigation is expected to examine the aircraft’s systems, the crew’s response, the emergency landing and the circumstances surrounding the overheating of the landing gear.

Air emergencies involving engine warnings often require crews to take precautionary measures, including shutting down an affected engine and diverting to an airport where emergency assistance is available.

The incident prompted an investigation by aviation authorities as they seek to determine what happened during the flight and whether additional safety measures are necessary.