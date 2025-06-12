Air India flight with over 200 onboard crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India flight en route to London on Thursday crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was operating as Flight AI171 to London Gatwick when the crash occurred.

Reports from Asian News International (ANI) and Reuters indicated that at least 242 passengers were on board. However, the official number of passengers and crew has yet to be confirmed.

Eyewitnesses saw thick black smoke billowing from the crash site near Meghani Nagar, a densely populated area close to the airport. Emergency services, including fire and medical response teams, were quickly deployed to the location.

Air India issued a statement acknowledging the incident: “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the flight took off at 1:17 PM local time and crashed within minutes. The flight was commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kundar serving as co-pilot.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash, with both DGCA and Air India officials expected to lead a comprehensive inquiry.

The Gujarat government has pledged prompt action and assistance for those affected by the tragedy.

