Air India crash: One survivor found in flight with 242 aboard

A British national has been confirmed as the sole survivor of the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, India, shortly after take-off, killing more than 200 people.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, from London, was seated in 11A and has been identified through the flight manifest as the only known person to have survived the horrific crash.

“It all happened so quickly,” said Mr Ramesh from his hospital bed, where he is being treated for injuries to his face, chest and feet. “When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me,” he told the Hindustan Times.

Ramesh had been returning to the UK after visiting family with his brother, who was seated elsewhere. “I can’t find him any more,” he said.

Police say over 200 bodies have been recovered from the scene, including victims on the ground. Among the 242 people on board were 169 Indian nationals, seven Portuguese, one Canadian, and 53 Britons, along with 11 children.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed that a team will be deployed to India to assist with the response, and that their Global Response Centre is already in contact with families of suspected victims.

Aviation experts are suggesting a possible loss of power or flight control.

Robert A. Clifford, an attorney who led a similar investigation in 2019, said: “Review of available video and eyewitness information indicate some form of power or flight control loss.” He emphasized that the flight data and cockpit voice recorders will be vital to understanding the crash.

Former aircraft accident investigator Tim Atkinson told BBC News: “It is probably the most complex scene that I’ve seen pictures of… This is going to be a very lengthy and extraordinarily difficult and awkward crash site for those working on it.”

The pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, had over 8,200 flight hours and was described as highly experienced.

This devastating crash has prompted reactions from global leaders. UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating… My thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

