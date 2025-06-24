Air India crash attributed to pilot seat malfunction

A preliminary investigation into the fatal Air India Boeing 787 crash that claimed 270 lives has revealed a chilling and preventable cause: a mechanical failure in the pilot’s seat.

According to the official report, the locking mechanism of the Air India captain’s seat failed during takeoff, causing it to suddenly slide backward.

This led to the captain’s hands pulling the throttle levers into the “idle” position, drastically reducing engine thrust just seconds after liftoff.

The co-pilot’s attempts to regain control were said to have been hindered by the captain’s reclined position, which obstructed access to vital flight controls.

“Within seconds, the aircraft lost lift and crashed into a nearby building housing medical workers,” the report claimed.

The flight data and cockpit voice recordings provide a sobering sequence of events:

– +12 seconds: Captain’s seat slides backward

– +15 seconds: Co-pilot exclaims, “We’re losing thrust!”

– +26 seconds: Aircraft enters stall at just 214 feet altitude

The investigation also highlighted the lack of emergency protocols and system safeguards, including the absence of “GO-AROUND” or “STAB TRIM” commands.

The 787’s thrust levers was said to lack safety systems like weight-based lockout or reverse-motion protection, exacerbating the crisis.

In response to the report, regulatory bodies have taken swift action.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have ordered urgent inspections of all Boeing 787 pilot seats.

Air India has grounded 12 aircraft with similar maintenance histories, and Boeing has pledged a full redesign of the seat mechanism, with updates expected by 2026.

The final death toll stands at 270, including passengers, crew, and individuals in the hostel struck by the aircraft.

The only survivor in the Air India crash is a British national, currently receiving treatment.

The full investigation report is expected in July 2025, and authorities have vowed to reform inspection protocols and reinforce flight safety standards globally.

