Air Force task force neutralises several armed bandits in Kaduna ― DHQ

The Defense Headquarters (DHQ), on Monday, said that the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralised several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and destroyed some of their structures, including a suspected fuel storage facility, at Tumbun Allura, a terrorists’ logistics hub on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

Gen Enenche explained that the air raid was executed on Sunday on the heels of credible Human Intelligence reports as well as aerial surveillance missions which led to the identification of a command post as well as a suspected fuel dump, with a large number of jerry cans and barrels concealed in makeshift structures within the settlement.

He said that consequently the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft, dispatched by the Air Task Force to engage the location, scored accurate hits in the target area resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ fuel dump, which was seen engulfed in flames.

Gen Enenche disclosed that several ISWAP elements were also neutralised during the airstrike.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on