Air crash: Tinubu, Akande condole with Buhari in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night played host to All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the pioneer Interim Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Their visit to the official residence of the president was for the purpose of condoling with him over the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim and 10 other military officers in an air crash.

They were accompanied by former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Alani Akinrinade (Rtd.); and Chief Pius Akinyelure.

Speaking to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) after the meeting, Tinubu described the incident as “a national loss,” saying that “it’s demoralising, it’s disheartening, it’s sad, and to rub minds with him too, to see a commitment to humanity.”

He restated his position on the activities of secessionist groups in the country, saying he believes in a united Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria should be preserved as a nation that is productive and peaceful.

He said: “We have already made our position clear; that we want a one, united, peaceful, stable country. Productive and promising. Nigeria is not just a rat village, it’s a nation and we want to keep it as one.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Tinubu, Akande condole with Buhari in Aso Rock ; Tinubu, Akande condole with Buhari in Aso Rock ; Tinubu, Akande condole with Buhari in Aso Rock ; Tinubu, Akande condole with Buhari in Aso Rock.