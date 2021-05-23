Air crash: Iwuanyanwu condoles with nation, families of gallant officers

By Johnkennedy Uzoma, Owerri
An elder statesman and chairman, Ohanaeze Council of Elders, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has described the air crash which claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other serving officers, as a very painful occurrence.

Chief Iwuanyanwu said that it was a colossal loss to Nigeria, as it came when the country was in crisis.

He said: “The late Chief of Army Staff came to the centre stage with a lot of lofty programmes for the security of the entire nation. He had a lot of capacity and enthusiasm in him. He is a young man of valour”.

The elder statesman, however, advised the Presidency to appoint another General with the same high ingenuity like Attahiru as a replacement.

The prominent Igbo leader on behalf of Ohanaeze Council, prayed to God Almighty to grant the family and the nation the fortitude to bear the great loss and grant the soul of the deceased eternal repose.

 

