Air crash: FEC, Police council meetings postponed

The Federal Government has announced the postponement of Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Police Council meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, announced this in a statement, on Monday, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the postponement in honour of the memory of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other senior military officers and servicemen.

The statement said: “Further to the directive of Mr President for the National Flag to fly at half-mast nationwide from 24th – 26th May 2021 and the declaration of today, Monday 24th May 2021, as work free-day for members of the Armed Forces, the President has also directed that the Federal Executive Council Meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 26th May 2021 be postponed to Wednesday, 2nd June 2021.

“Similarly, the Police Council Meeting which was earlier scheduled for Thursday, May 27, 2021, be postponed to Thursday, June 3, 2021, in honour of the memory of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other Senior Military Officers and Service Men.

“President Muhammadu Buhari urges all citizens to use this period of mourning to pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and strength for the family to bear the painful loss.”

