By: Jacob Segun Olatunji-Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, on Monday ordered the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause(s) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Maritime Patrol Aircraft Belly which landed in Lagos.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Wap Maigida,

According to the statement, “a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) maritime patrol aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 on a routine flight today, 6 February 2023 lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin and had to carry out a controlled belly land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to air crew member and persons on the ground.

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians,” the statement added.

