Aimee Alakija bursts out with ‘Prayer for Nigeria’

Touched by the gory killings, increasing insecurity and crime rate, and insurmountable crisis rocking Nigeria, celebrated broadcaster, aviation expert and award-winning gospel artiste, Aimee Alakija, has compassionately released a new musical video entitled, “Prayer for Nigeria”, to appeal to God to save the nation from collapse.

The new work was released on her private label “Aimee Music,”. The one-time broadcasting queen on Channels Television, in the work, passionately beckoned on God to intervene in the huge impasse besieging the nation.

Aimee, who had survived many deadly illnesses in life, also asked God to deliver Nigeria with lasting solution. She also prayed to God to give our leaders the wisdom to rule well, while she prophesied that a better Nigeria should emerge soon.

The “Prayer for Nigeria” video exhibited the pacesetting excellence that stands out Alakija in music industry since her debut over a decade ago. The prayers are backed up with melodious instrumentation as well as beautiful lead vocal trademark of Aimee.