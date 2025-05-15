AIMAN seeks reconsideration of revenue deduction to enhance aviation safety

As the world celebrates the Aeronautical Information Service Day, the President of the Aeronautical Information Management Association of Nigeria (AIMAN), Dr. Ibrahim Audu, has called on the federal government to reconsider its stand on the 50 per cent revenue deduction from aviation agencies.

According to him, this deduction has adversely affected the development of critical facilities and systems necessary for ensuring aviation safety.

The theme of the 2025 World AIS Day, ‘Safeguarding The Skies: The Vital Role Of Secured Aeronautical Information In Aviation Safety’, highlights the importance of accurate and reliable aeronautical information in ensuring the safety and efficiency of air navigation.

Audu emphasised that the automation of Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) is crucial for enhancing aviation safety and efficiency in the aviation industry.

However, Nigeria, he said, is lagging behind in the automation of its services compared to other neighbouring countries.

DAudu noted that AIS automation will bring about a Geographic Information System (GIS) that will guide and enhance operations, digitise NOTAM systems, and automate weather observing systems.

“This will provide pilots with accurate data for operations, thereby enhancing safety and efficiency,” he said

The AIMAN president commended the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) for replacing obsolete navigation, communication, and surveillance equipment.

Audu also assured members of AIMAN of efforts to get them licensed, which is paramount for having confidence in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities.

As Nigeria prepares to host the first international conference of the International Federation of Air Traffic Safety Electronic Associations (IFAIMA) in 2025, the 2025 World AIS Day will be celebrated at the station level to gear up all the support needed for a successful conference.

Audu, therefore, urged all members of AIMAN in Nigeria to register and participate fully in the IFAIMA conference, where value will be added to both the profession and personnel.

The celebration of World AIS Day on May 15th annually aims to promote the importance of Aviation Information Services (AIS) for the safety and efficiency of air transportation.

AIS services provide essential data and information to pilots and other air traffic control professionals, with a focus to enhance aviation safety, efficiency, and cooperation in air navigation.

