Ailing comedienne, Ada Jesus, dies two days after her birthday

Popular actress and comedienne, Ada Jesus, has died. The news of her death filtered through on Wednesday but findings showed that she died Tuesday evening of Kidney failure.

It will be recalled that Ada Jesus has been down with kidney disease for months with friends and concerned groups rallying to raise money to save her life.

Just two days back, the comedienne marked her birthday as some of her friends prayed for her quick recovery but she was said to have passed away on Tuesday as against Wednesday that was widely reported.

While no official confirmation of her demise has been made by members of her family, who were said to have made efforts to save her life, Harrison Gwamnishu, the leader of the group of Nigerians who took her to the hospital broke the news of her death on social media platforms on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, some of her fans and colleagues have expressed their sadness at the demise of the actress on social media platforms.

