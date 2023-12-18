AIICO Insurance Plc has commemorated its 60th anniversary in grand style.

The event seamlessly brought together management, staff members, ex-staff members and other stakeholders to reflect on the past journey and toast to the successes and accomplishments of the company over the years.

Mr Babatunde Fajemirokun, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, while addressing the gathering attributed the staying power of the company to the continued loyalty of the customers as well as the resilience and relentless spirit of the employees.

He drew a parallel between Nigeria and the company, both of which he said came into existence around the same time.

Fajemirokun reiterated that both entities have weathered and survived turbulent times, demonstrating growth and resilience.

He said, “AIICO was born in the heart of Nigeria, has been a witness and a participant in this nation’s remarkable journey. We’ve grown amidst the oil boom’s promises of the 1970s and adapted during the economic downturns of the 1980s. Our strength was tested during the periods of military rule and the struggle for democracy, yet we emerged stronger, demonstrating the same resilience that defines our nation.

“In these six decades, AIICO has not only survived but thrived, adapting to changes, overcoming challenges, and seizing opportunities. Our growth mirrors the indomitable spirit of Nigeria – a spirit of perseverance, innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Fajemirokun urged employees to continue to innovate, serving its community and contributing to Nigeria’s growth.

Top performers in the organisation were presented with awards in recognition of their diligent services to the company.

AIICO Insurance stands as a leading composite insurer in Nigeria with a record of serving customers that dates back six decades.

The company provides life and health insurance, general insurance, and investment management services, dedicated to creating and protecting wealth for individuals, families, and corporate customers.

