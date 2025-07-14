AIHS will serve as convergence point for global investors, developers —Adebayo

The Coordinator of African International Housing Show (AIHS) and Executive Director of the Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), Mr Festus Adebayo, has said that this year’s show would serve as a convergence point for global investors, developers, policymakers, and financial institutions.

With the theme, “Reimagining Housing Challenges into Opportunities: Through Innovation, Collaboration, and Policy”, he said the show would position Africa’s housing and construction sector as a viable and resilient investment frontier amid rising demand for affordable housing and increasing urbanisation across the continent.

Speaking glowingly to pressmen about the upcoming event, Adebayo said: “We are inviting serious investors from within and outside Africa to explore the vast potential in the real estate and construction sector.

“With housing contributing significantly to Nigeria’s GDP and the urban population expanding rapidly, now is the time to build the right partnerships.”

According to industry figures, Nigeria’s real estate sector accounted for 5.2 percent of the country’s GDP in 2024, underscoring its importance to economic development.

“The nation also faces a housing deficit of over 22 million units, a trend mirrored in other African countries such as Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, and Liberia,” he said

Adebayo said that no fewer than 400 exhibitors and thousands of visitors, including top-tier developers, construction experts, policy leaders, and housing finance institutions, would be attending this year’s show, starting from July 27th.

Besides, he said that representatives from over 21 countries are expected to participate in the conference, scheduled to discuss and proffer solutions to challenges confronting affordable housing delivery across Africa.

For the purpose of tackling land issues while promoting access to affordable housing, the organiser of AIHS also announced a landmark partnership with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for this year’s edition.

Adebayo said that this year’s show aimed to spotlight sustainable strategies and practical reforms that can accelerate housing delivery across Africa.

Besides, he said its focus would be to address land administration, land reform, land policy and critical foundations required for building truly affordable housing.

According to Adebayo, this year’s collaboration with the Ministry of Housing represented a major leap forward for the housing and construction sector.

“We are honoured to have the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, as the chief host of this pivotal edition,” he said.

Adebayo emphasized that the recent elevation of housing to a standalone federal ministry has created renewed momentum for transforming the housing landscape in Nigeria.

“This year’s partnership brings new energy and deeper engagement. Together, we aim to open up access to land, promote local production of building materials, and support innovation that will make affordable housing a reality,” he said

Recognizing that land accessibility remains a bottleneck for developers and home seekers alike, Adebayo said that the event would feature policy dialogues with state governors, commissioners of housing, and planning officials.

“The role of state governments in simplifying land titling and releasing land for housing development is crucial. We want AIHS to be the platform where real reforms are agreed upon and acted upon,” Adebayo stated. The event, according to him, would also promote strategic connections between Nigerian free zones and international investors, with an emphasis on local manufacturing, job creation, and public-private collaboration.

