AIHS organisers task investors on benefits of Nigeria’s real estate

Organisers of the annual Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS) have called on Investors to tap into huge benefits of the Nigeria’s real estate sector.

Giving the charge, the Chief Promoter of the show, Mr Festus Adebayo, described Nigeria as a nation blessed with both human and natural resources, pointing out that the country remains a viable hub real estate’s investment in Africa.

According to him, Africa’s growing economies are critical to global economic development and progress, explained that investors with demand-oriented business strategies could approach Nigeria to capitalize on the country’s increasing middle class.

He stated that the nation offers exciting retail and distribution business opportunities.

According to him, Nigeria’s unexplored resources have the potential to revitalise the economy of African continent.

“As a result, the commercial world may benefit from Africa’s underutilised markets, human and natural resources,” he said.





For instance, he pointed out that Nigeria, Algeria and Senegal have the most natural gas on the continent, with over 800 trillion cubic feet.

According to him, estimates have shown that natural gas production on the continent would increase by 80 per cent by 2035, adding that that Africa is well-endowed with other natural resources.

Speaking on the quality of the workforce, he revealed that Africa, especially Nigeria, has a big youth population, giving it a potential labor benefit for investors.

“More than 60% of Nigeria’s population is under the age of 25.

That’s to tell you that Africa’s youth population has a chance for considerable economic transformation and growth. Nigeria is the most populated African country, with a population of approximately 206 million people. Investors might take advantage of the population to create a huge workforce for lucrative prospects”, he said.

Urging prospective investors to take advantage of the forthcoming 16th edition of the AIHS housing and construction expo scheduled holding between July 25 and 28, 2022, Adebayo said the event would position and equip them with relevant information, guide and strategies to navigate and explore opportunities in the nation’s real estate sector.

