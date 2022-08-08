AIG’s convoy was not attacked on Kaduna-Abuja highway ― Govt

Kaduna State Government has dismissed the viral report that the convoy of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 12 was attacked on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The government also commended the troops under the military Operation Thunder Strike and Police Headquarters Operation Puff Adder for their presence on the highway.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, gave the commendation on Monday while he was inspecting the highway.

The commissioner who interacted with the ground troops and motorists on the highway noted that Operational Thunder Strike also has the air component to complement the efforts of the ground troops to ensure the safety of the highway.

While fielding questions from journalists, the security commissioner stated that the relative peace that has been witnessed on the highway in the past months was a result of the tireless efforts and sacrifices of the troops.

Aruwan, however, assured that the Kaduna state government will continue to partner with the federal security agencies that are working hard to secure the highway.

“As you can see, contrary to insinuation from some quarters, this is Kaduna-Abuja highway, it is not isolated, it is not deserted, both private and commercial motorists are here plying the road.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We are grateful to the military for the deployment of troops under Operation Thunder Strike and the Police Headquarters for Operation Puff Adder, who are busy securing the road.

“The road is now busy and even farmers who had hitherto abandoned their farms are now back, working on their farms.”

Some of the motorists who spoke to journalists on the highway said the presence of the security forces on the highway was reassuring.

They, however, urged the government to speed up the reconstruction of the highway.