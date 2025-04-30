AIG Zone 9 visits Ebonyi command, charges policemen on professionalism

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Kanayo Uzuegbu, has urged policemen to uphold professionalism while performing their duties within his zone.

The AIG emphasized the importance of adhering to the law and fulfilling their fundamental duties, stating that unethical behavior will not be tolerated.

He made these remarks during his one-day working visit to the Ebonyi State Police Command on Tuesday.

The AIG also acknowledged the police’s progress in handling the situation, noting that the activities of IPOB are diminishing in the Southeast.

“Our police duties are established by the constitution, and we have a fundamental duty to uphold. Unethical conduct is unacceptable. You must perform your job as stipulated by law—based on facts, not assumptions,” he said.

“IPOB’s involvement in the Southeast is declining. Our police officers are doing a fantastic job. As I mentioned in my lecture, I came here to engage with them, build their capacity, and boost their confidence. This will empower them to do even more. We know most of their inclinations and will counter them. We are determined to take action against anyone involved. Let me say that any notion of IPOB’s dominance exists only in the minds of those who thrive on spreading fear,” he added.

Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Barr. Adaku Uche-Anya, highlighted the success of the command in addressing various security challenges through stakeholder dialogue.

She explained that this dialogue approach has been crucial in managing communal issues, land disputes, and boundary conflicts across the state.

“The Ebonyi State Command is proud of its brave and dedicated officers who diligently tackle crime patterns with professionalism and competence,” she said.

“The prevalent crimes in the state include cultism, communal clashes, murder, boundary disputes, and activities linked to separatist groups (IPOB).”

The command has actively analyzed these crime trends and implemented proactive strategies, including community policing, high-visibility policing, intelligence-led operations, and extensive raids on criminal hideouts.

Since assuming her role as the 27th Commissioner of Police on September 17, 2024, she has expanded on existing strategies to tackle security challenges in the state. She visited all 13 local government areas, engaging with chairpersons, stakeholders, and community members to gather firsthand insights on their challenges and the most effective ways to address them. This approach has yielded positive results.

“We’ve successfully tackled various security issues through stakeholder dialogue, which has been instrumental in resolving communal, land, and boundary disputes across the state,” she said.

“To prevent potential issues during the farming season, we’ve used dialogue to address and resolve simmering conflicts in different communities. For instance, our engagement with key stakeholders in Ekpaomaka and Inyimagu communities in Ikwo LGA helped arrest principal actors involved in inciting communal violence in that area.”

She also noted the ongoing issue of manpower shortage, which is a common challenge within the Nigerian Police Force.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for his visit, which has undoubtedly boosted the morale of our officers. We assure you, Sir, that we will continue our efforts to minimize crime as much as possible. We wish you and your team a safe trip back to Umuahia.”