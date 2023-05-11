The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 7 Headquarters Abuja, AIG Aliyu Garba – in charge of FCT and Niger State Police Commands – has reiterated the need for officers and men of the Command to exhibit more dedication and commitment to duty, just as he emphasized on supervision, training and retraining including engagement of stakeholders and policing strategies among others.

The AIG stated this while delivering a lecture at the Police Officers Mess, Minna, during his One-Day official visit to Niger State Police Command on Wednesday.

The AIG, who was received on arrival by the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Ogundele J. Ayodeji,and members of the Command’s management team before an interactive session with the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Miyetti Allah cattle breeders association, members of the state Vigilante Corps and other security agencies who were also in attendance.

The Police boss reiterated robust synergy among security agencies in the state “towards fighting crimes and criminalities in our environment”.

AIG Aliyu Garba aso paid courtesy call on the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago in his palace for Royal blessings and sought for more support and cooperation of the Emirate Council for the Police in fighting crimes across the state.

Also in his separate remarks, the emir assured that the Emirate will continue to support the Police and other security agencies in Niger State, while he highlighted other efforts put in place to ensure effective security service for his subjects in conjunction with other citizens residing in the state.

The AIG, who was also at the Government House Minna, where he paid a courtesy call on the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello and some of his cabinet members at the Council chambers, spoke on issues of improving security architecture of the state, just as other areas of mutual benefits were discussed.

