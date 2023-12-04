The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 10 Headquarters Sokoto, AIG Abubakar Lawal Daura presented cheques amounting to the sum of five million six hundred and ten thousand, four hundred and sixty-nine Naira twelve Kobo (N5,610,469:12) to the families of one late Inspector and two Civilian staffs attached to the Zonal headquarters under the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Family Group Life Assurance Scheme and IGP welfare scheme.

The beneficiaries who were presented with cheques of different amounts were Samuel Iliah, N3,432,269; Attahiru Muhammed, N1,678,200.12; and Fatima Mannir N500,000 on behalf of their families.

While presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries at the Zonal headquarters, on behalf of the IGP, AIG Abubakar Lawal Daura FDC said that the Inspector General of Police is very passionate about the welfare of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force either dead or alive.

He noted that; “it is as a result of this giant stride that on behalf of the IGP, I am presenting cheques worth N5,610,469.12 under the ‘IGP’s Group Life Assurance Scheme’ and IGP’s welfare scheme to the families and next of kin of deceased”.

He further assured that the Police would not relent in its welfare scheme for its personnel who have sacrificed their lives fighting for the peace and progress of the country.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police according to a statement signed by the spokesman of the zone, ASP Uthman Yakub Muhammed, and made available to newsmen on Monday said the AIG, urged the beneficiaries to judiciously use the money for the maintenance and welfare of the families and advised the guardians to assist in ensuring the good education of the families of the deceased Police Officers.