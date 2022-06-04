AIG charges promoted police officers, decorates ACPs, Superintendents of Police with new ranks in Oyo

The newly-decorated Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, has charged police officers to be more dedicated to duties, as their elevation translates to higher responsibilities.

AIG Onadeko gave the charge on Friday at the decoration of the officers newly promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) recently, which was held at the police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Those decorated with the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police were the Divisional Police Officer, Bodija Division, ACP Janet Salami; and that of Igangan Division, ACP Ganiyu Ali.

Also decorated were the Divisional Traffic Officer, Apete Division, Segun Metimoh, who got the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Mosunmola Asogba, who became an Assistant Superintendent of Police, among others.

Congratulating them all, the AIG said: “Don’t forget God. Don’t forget where you are coming from. Dont forget how you got to where you are. To whom much is given, much is expected,” adding that they should discharge their duties creditably.





She also expressed gratitude to God about her promotion to an Assistant General of Police, saying that she never knew she would even get to the position of a Commissioner of Police.

She added that what makes her tell her life story was to encourage others in exhibiting patience and endurance.

She prayed for success and joy, as well as good health, for all those being decorated with new ranks and other officers present at the occasion.

