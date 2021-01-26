Aid banditry, go to prison, Matawalle tells Zamfara residents

Governor Bello Matawallen of Zamfara State has expressed his displeasure over the resurgence of banditry in some communities in the state.

This was even as he threatened that any citizen found aiding banditry, no matter how highly placed, will go to prison.

In a statement issued by the Director-General Media and Communication, Yusuf Idris Gusau on Tuesday, the governor, called on the citizens of the state to support the government with accurate and reliable intelligence information that will help in ending the security challenges facing the state.

He said citizens have a great role to play in the ongoing fight against banditry and other forms of criminalities.

“Giving out accurate and reliable information about their activities will greatly help,” he declared.

According to him, the public has more intelligence reports about the movement and activities of these criminals but lamented that nobody is ready to share any intelligence information with the government.

The governor specifically called on landlords and members of the community to ensure that they give out rent in accordance with state tenants laws.

“You are to report any suspicious movement to the security agencies for action. If you do that it will go a long way in tackling the menace,” he said.

He said the dialogue and reconciliation approach introduced by his administration will continue with those who accepted or are willing to accept the peace dialogue as well as those who repented.

“While those that refused to embrace the government’s peace process will be dealt with till peace is fully achieved in the state,” he stressed.

The governor promised that government is going to deal with anybody found aiding banditry in the state no matter how highly placed, saying such a person will go to prison if found guilty.

Matawalle also appealled for prayers in order to overcome the resurfacing of the banditry activities in the state.

The governor said that his administration is ready to restore peace, saying: “In recent days, we are recording some security breaches which are being fuelled by the enemies of peace and progress.”

