A’Ibom youths concerned over N82bn crude spill compensation

Tension is brewing in the oil communities of Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, following recent Federal High court judgment, which awarded about N82 billion damages against Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN) Unlimited and its parners, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over years of environmental degradation caused by indiscriminate crude spill.

Ahead of the anticipated payment within the 14-day time frame, the youth, it was gathered, had made a case for equitable disbursement of the cash to affected communities by the spills over the years.

“Our means of livelihood have been seriously affected because the spills have destroyed the aquatic lives and their ecosystems”, Bassey Asuquo, a fisherman from Nkpanak community, host to Mobil’s Qua Iboe Terminal (QIT), lamented.

Another fisherman, Etifit Mbong, from Mkpanak community said: “Our waters have been polluted by the spill and our children are afflicted with different ailments because of water borne diseases and gas flaring.

“We don’t want the money to be shared among politicians to the detriment of the affected communities. And I warn of drastic consequences if the funds are mismanaged.”

Meanwhile, to ensure proper utilisation and application of the expected N81.9 billion oil spill judgment funds, the paramount ruler of the community, Owong Effiong Archianga, has mediated in the matter, urging the youth to toe the path of peace, assuring of equitable utilisation of the anticipated oil spill windfall.

The traditional ruler has set up a 15-man oil spill management committee for effective management and disbursement of the fund.

It will be recalled that a Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in a judgment delivered in June, 2021, ordered MPN and NNPC to pay the judgment debt to Ibeno community within 14 days failure which eight per cent interest would be accruable on the principal sum annually.

At an emergency town hall meeting with stakeholders of Ibeno community in his palace, the paramount ruler recalled that “over the years, multinational oil exploration and production companies have been in conflict with host communities over oil spillages and with consequences of environmental declaration, negative socio-economic impacts, health hazards coupled with pollution of our ecosystem which affects our occupation as fishermen and farmers.”

Inaugurating the committee in Ibeno, the monarch noted that “outside God, man remains the greatest of all creation but good character is what distinguishes men.”

He continued: “It is difficult to select, choose or appoint persons into a very sensitive and crucial committee that needs men of integrity and honesty.

“I hope you would not disappoint me and the people of Ibeno who on June 26, mandated me to constitute this committee.”

Dishing out terms of reference to the committee, the paramount ruler charged members ‘to assist the paramount ruler of Ibeno and Ibeno legal team to liaise/contact MPNU, NNPC and any relevant ministry, department and agency (MDAS), to ensure the payment of N81.9 billion to Ibeno communities within a reasonable time frame.”

He urged the group to ensure that the money be paid into a designated bank account approved by the paramount ruler of Ibeno, and charged them to ensure proper management, utilisation and appropriation as well as application of the money in the overall interest of Ibeno people.

Parts of the terms of reference read: “To consult the paramount ruler/members of Ibeno Clan Council before taking any major decision or actions.

“To make concrete plans and schedules for the disbursement of the money to families, propose and identify people-oriented projects for execution when the money is paid.

“To keep accurate records of all transactions in respect of the N81.9 billion for future references and reports to Ibeno General Assembly/Clan Council, among others.

Members of the committee include Pastor Udo Edet Udo (chairman); Archbishop Hanson Ebong (vice chairman); Diamond Akpanika (secretary); Inyang Eyo Ita (treasurer); Chief Okutinyang Inyang (paramount ruler’s representative); Obonganwan Charity Tony Ipom (women leader) and Mr. Samuel Ekah (P.R.O/publicity secretary).

Other members are Mr. Friday Ebong, Samuel Ita, Elder Paul Akpanowong, Obong Udoeka, Chief Okon Archianga, Mr. Kingsley Asuquo, Mrs. Rhoda Etukudo and Roseline Ekah.

