A’Ibom: Kidnapped PG SUV recovered after one week as abductors demand N50m ransom

Exactly one week after Mr Monday Ekoriko, the Principal – General (PG) of Madonna Community Secondary School (MCSS), in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, was abducted, his Lexus SUV which the hoodlums used in whisking him away has been recovered by the police even as contact has been established with the family demanding N50 million ransom or risk wasted.

Tribune Online reports that Ekoriko was seized by unknown gunmen at his country home, Udianga Enem village in Etim Ekpo LGA, last Saturday, while visiting the village to attend a Church service at the United Evangelical Church (UEC), which he personally built for the community.

According to a family source, the hoodlums called on the phone with a hidden number, demanding N50 million urgently or risking the PG being killed.

Speaking with our Correspondent yesterday, the source who is his eldest son, Menyene Ekoriko related the latest development saying “the discussion was so brief with the threat that some people have paid for my father to be killed, that only a higher amount would safe him”, Menyene said, adding that his father’s Lexus SUV the kidnappers used in whisking him away, was abandoned at Ekparakwa axis of Oruk Anam LGA.

The Youths’ Leader of the community, Comrade Udeme John, described the incident as sad and enjoined the Police and other security agencies to intensify their efforts with a view to rescuing the teacher alive.

Confirming that report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Odiko Macdon, a Superintendent of Police (SP), assured that operatives of the Command are closing in on the criminal elements and would bring them to book in no distance time.

“We can confirm the recovery of the car, the Police have nothing to do with the ransom, but I can assure you that very soon the hoodlums will be apprehended and brought to justice because the Commissioner of Police (CP) Olatoye Durosinmi, who is personally directing the operation has zero tolerance for crimes”, he stated.

