A’Ibom: Ibiono Ibom APC describes Enang’s expulsion as insult

The Executive Council, Elders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom have described the purported expulsion of Send. Ita Enang from the party as an insult.

The Ibiono Ibom LGA Chapter Chairman, Mr Umoh Ekop, in a press conference in Uyo on Thursday on behalf of the chapter executive council and elders of the party, said that those behind the purported letter of expulsion were aliens to APC.

Ekop said that at no time did Enang commit any offence that should warrant expulsion from the APC.

“Ordinarily, we would have allowed the said publication, knowing that the said publication is meaningless and does not have the weight capacity of distracting the party nor the Distinguish Senator Ita Enang, who is the backbone of the part at the Local Government Area and State government levels.

“For the sake of the public, who may be misled to believe this lies from the pit of hell, we want to put the record straight, that Senator Ita Enang is still a member of All Progressives Congress, Eastern Ward 2, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“We have not received any news or petition from the Ward Chairman of Eastern Ward 2 against Senator Ita Enang at any time.

“Senator Ita Enang is the only light and voice of the party at the local level as well as the known voice in Akwa Ibom State that has always been speaking for the party,” Ekop said.

Ekop added that the former presidential aide had been a very dedicated, committed, and sincere member of APC who has been querying the opposition on the issues of transparency with public funds in the state.

The chapter chairman noted that such a move was the handiwork of mischief makers and also an insult to the entire Ibiono Ibom LGA.

He urged those behind the publication to tender an unreserved apology to Enang within 72 hours.





The chairman further disclosed that the chapter executive of the party, elders and the entire members of APC in Ibiono Ibom have passed a vote of confidence on Enang as a true party man.

He called on the entire members of the APC family in the national, state and local government as well as the general public to discard such publications.

Meanwhile, Enang in a press statement earlier issued described the expulsion as fake news and should be discarded.

He urged party leaders and teeming members and all Akwa Ibom people to ignore and continue working with him for the interest of the party.

“I have just seen one fake news on social media on my leadership and status in Akwa Ibom State APC.

“I urge all Leaders and teeming members of our great party to please ignore same and continue working with me and all other party Leaders and members of the party for the success of the Party in all the elections.

“I urge our members to please cooperate and work together to receive our President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Shettima and all our Party National Leaders in the State APC Presidential Rally coming up on January 30 in Uyo.

“We should focus on mobilising for the rally and not be distracted by irrelevance issues,” Enang advised.

