The surgery team leader in the General Hospital, Awa in Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Eyo Ekpo, has commended the commitment of the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel-led administration for bringing innovations to the healthcare delivery system in the state.

Ekpo made the commendation at the end of three successful new transvenous cardiac pacemaker surgeries performed at the Awa in Onna General Hospital recently.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune at the hospital shortly after the surgery, Dr Ekpo said the latest operations brought to five the number of such procedures carried out at the facility.

He explained that the cardiac pacemaker is a life-saving procedure that helps to control heart beat, he noted that “this implant is not common in general hospitals.

“The first pacemaker implant carried out at the General Hospital, Awa took place on the February 15 with two beneficiaries, while the second implant was carried out between March 30 and 31 with third beneficiaries, making a total of five and all were successful.

“I commend Governor Udom Emmanuel, who, as part of his health sector reform, equipped the theatre at the hospital with modern facilities, which has enabled them to carry out the surgeries successfully.”

Also speaking after the surgery, a Chief Consultant and Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr Ezekiel Ogunleye, explained that to prevent patients from side effects of the pacemaker implant, they are often advised to stay away from radioactive wave which comes from phones and radios. This according to him explains why the pacemaker is implanted on the left side of the patient.

Ogunleye added that people of ages 65 and above are much more likely than younger people to suffer a heart attack, a stroke or develop coronary heart disease and heart failure.

Members of the team include consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Dr Akpan; Chief Consultant Cardiologist, UUTH, Dr Shogade; Chief Consultant Anesthesiology and the Chief Nursing Officer at the Awa General Hospital.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE