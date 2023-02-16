Udeme Utip – Uyo

With the first successful cardiac pacemaker Implantation at the General Hospital Awa, ONNA Local Government Area of the state, the hospital became the first General Hospital to record such a huge medical feat in the country.

To energize medical tourism, Akwa Ibom State Government has remodelled and upgraded general hospitals across the state to consistently proffer solutions to endangering medical challenges globally.

Eyo Ekpe, a professor of cardiothoracic surgery, who led the team of surgeons that carried out the successful procedure, said the state-of-the-art standard theatre procured and equipped by Udom Emmanuel’s administration has indeed led to the successful outcome of the procedure.

He stated that the implant was carried out on two female patients courtesy of the state government, who had heart block and needed an artificial stimulator to get the heart functioning well.

The cardiothoracic professor mentioned that the implant is a procedure that takes many who are in need of such treatment out of the state and country and it is quite expensive, but thanked the governor for making it possible in the state.

He also thanked him for the huge investment in the health sector, stressing further that he is optimistic that Awa General hospital will be the hub for medical tourism in no distant time.

Commending the governor for this huge investment, the Chief Cardiothoracic consultant at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Dr Ezekiel Ogunleye, made emphasis that medical equipment helps doctors do their job well and that governor Emmanuel deserves all the applause.

“Doctors are not seers, it is the instrument you provide that help us in working, so when we see one in government hospitals, we should encourage the government so they do more and the other states will copy,” he added.

He stated that a pacemaker is required when the natural batteries and wires inside the heart develop problems due to disease or age and that the pacemaker is the man-made battery that keeps it functioning.





Ogunleye said further that the C-arm is the needed equipment for this procedure but unfortunately most states in the country do not have it

He, however, thanked the push by the Chief Physician to the governor in getting this feat achieved during his administration.

Reacting to the numerous commendations, the Chief Physician to the governor, Dr Ignitius Akpabio, said that the governor has impacted enormously health sector developments across the state.

He said that the governor approved the ultra-modern theatre for major surgical procedures with audiovisual facilities for learning.

“The governor noticed that the state was having an increasing number of patients with near non-functional heart where referrals were normally sent outside the state.

“He approved training programs for cardiologists, Cardiothoracic surgeons, anaesthetist, intensivists, radiologists, radiographers, cardiac unit and theatre nurses, approved an ultra-modern theatre for major surgical procedures with audiovisual facilities for learning and also a full radiological unit of which most installations have been done,” He noted.

He mentioned that with the training program, modern theatre and sophisticated radiological systems were installed, he then considered the stage set for the first pacemaker to be inserted in the General Hospital.

Akpabio commended the governor for his intervention in the health sector, thanked the doctors for displaying strict professionalism and stressed that he believes that the general hospital, Awa and other general hospitals in the state will be the hub for medical tourism in the nearest future.

Medical experts who were part of the pacemaker insertion team include Prof. Eyo Ekpo, Professor of cardiothoracic surgery, UUTH, Dr. Ezekiel Ogunyele, Chief Consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, LUTH, Dr. Katherine Eyo, Chief Consultant Anesthesiologist, UniUyo, Dr Taiwo Astogede, Chief Consultant Cardiologist, Uniuyo, Dr Aniefiok Francis, Consultant Cardiothoracic surgery, UUTH, Dr Emmanuel John, Chief Innovator, HEAL for Umo Eno, Dr Ifiok Etim, Government House Clinic.

