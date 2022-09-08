A’Ibom APC: Why Akpabio, Akpanudoedehe failed to resolve differences ― Factional Chairman, Ekanem

The factional state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom, Austin Ekanem, has offered an explanation of why the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party remains intractable.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, Ekanem attributed the impasse in the Akwa Ibom APC chapter to a power tussle between former Minister of Niger Delta Chief Godswill Akpabio and the immediate past national secretary of the party, Senator James Akpanudoedehe.

He noted that the failure of the duo to resolve their differences was a setback for the ruling party ahead 2023 general elections.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that Senator Akpanudoedehe had since defected to the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) where he emerged as a governorship candidate.

The two-term Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio and DIG Udom Udo Ekpoudom (Rtd).have been locked in a cold war for the senatorial ticket of Akwa-Ibom North West.

Ekanem in a statement however blamed the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Akpabio for the lack of cohesion in APC in the southern state.

“Let me state here without mincing words that Victor Antai/Senator Godswill Akpabio should be held responsible for whatever happens to our great party the APC in Akwa Ibom State. But for his arrogance, we would’ve still had a party called our own.”

“During one of the court sessions of the appeal filed by Senator John Akpanudoedehe against the judgement obtained by Stephen Ntokekpo and co in respect of the State Congress of APC in Akwa Ibom State at the court of appeal. The judges didn’t sit on time and afforded the legal counsel on both sides time to interact and share their experiences regarding such cases.

“The legal counsel on both sides agreed that this case will not help the party at that time especially as the APC Primaries Election was fast approaching. They decided that Senator John Akpanudoedehe who was in court should be approached and briefed about an out-of-court settlement.

“The legal counsel to Senator Akpanudoedehe, Solomon Umoh SAN, offered to do the briefing and Senator Akpanudoedehe agreed with them and the court was approached for an out-of-court settlement, which the court promptly agreed and set a date for parties to return to court with a resolution, otherwise the court will commence the hearing of the appeal.

“The legal counsel on both sides met, and set a date and venue for the settlement meeting, each side was to set up a five-man negotiating team. On the date of the meeting, the group backed by Senator John Akpanudoedehe came up with the five persons that were agreed upon, who were led by; Archbishop Samuel Akpan, Chief Godwin Afangide, Engr. Akanimo Edet, Dr. Ndem Ndem and Rachel Akpabio.

“On the other side, the ADF backed by Senator Godswill Akpabio could not even raise the five persons required, they came with four persons, led by; Victor Antai, Dr Emaeyak Ukpong, Barr. Imo Akpan and Hon Pat Etete Ineme. The legal counsels for the teams briefed them on why the meeting was convened.

“Victor Antai was the first to respond as the leader of their team, arrogantly asked, ‘on whose instance was the meeting convened? and braggadocios told everyone seated in that meeting that they were comfortable with the situation as it is. Archbishop Samuel Akpan responded telling Victor Antai that it appears he was not properly briefed by his leadership and the much talk about the out-of-court settlement meeting ended in less than 10 minutes. That was how Akwa Ibom APC lost a golden opportunity to reconcile because of ego and arrogance.

“I want to ask; Where is that arrogance now? I have heard of the ongoing begging, petitions and protest emanating from their camp. I want to ask Victor Antai if he is still comfortable with the situation as it is today.”





