A’Ibom @ 35: Atiku commissions 9.5km ring road 111 In Uyo, promises national unity

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, inaugurated a 9.5km ring road111 in Uyo Akwa Ibom State capital.

Speaking during the commissioning of the 10-lane road with 5.4km of drainage constructed by Nigerian Engineering company, Hensek Integrated Services, Atiku said that Nigeria was home to all vices in the world and its problems were man-made. He, however, vowed to ensure national unity in the country, if voted as president of the country come 2023.

Atiku, who was represented by the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri called on the people of the state and all Nigerians to vote for the PDP party in the 2023 elections to correct the ills in the nation and put it in the right position in the comity of nation.

He called on party members and Nigerians to come together and unify the country, so the nation can come out of its problem, saying Nigerians are tired of what is happening in this country.

“We have good and capable leaders and stakeholders in this party that can take you to the desired nation.

“With gratitude to Almighty God and on behalf of the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, I am here to inaugurate the road built by your governor for the good people of Akwa Ibom state.

“We are grateful for the governor’s foresight in making Akwa Ibom the hub for aviation, hub for health, hub for infrastructure even in agriculture. The presidential candidate, the unifier has asked me to tell you that he will ensure the entire country is unified from north to south for the betterment of the country.





“So, we will continue to support our party and ensure we win the 2023 elections, so that we can capture back our country and put it in the right position in the comity of the nation, so Akwa Ibom and south-south is home of PDP.

“He is calling on everybody to come together and unify this party, ourselves and the entire country. We are tired of what is happening in this country, all the vices in the world are here in Nigeria, but with the support and prayers of our elders and clergies, we will come out of this problem we found ourselves.

“We have good and capable leaders and stakeholders in this party that can take you to the desired nation. I congratulate governor Udom Emmanuel for the giant strides and this will attract investors to Akwa Ibom. I thank you and the allmighty God that I’m part of history and be the one to inaugurate this project in Akwa Ibom,” he stated.

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel commended the people and the entire community for the support in the construction of the road.

“We purposely fixed the commissioning this time so that you will see the true colours for the delight of the people.

“I want to make a special announcement, we are standing at the centre, to the left is named after my former DG, the late Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, (rtd)the first indigenous governor of Akwa Ibom.

“To the right is named after the former governor, Dr Clement Isong. I thank our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ably represented by the governor of Adamawa, Governor Fintiri,” he said.

“I say congratulations to Udom Emmanuel. As you are winding down may God Almighty strengthen you, may you provide the desired leadership to our campaign council for us to win convincingly and return PDP to Aso Rock, February 2023,” he stated.

On his part, former senate president, Senator Bukola Saraki, said he was in the state to become a part of history, saying the performance of Governor Udom Emmanuel was a testimony to what the PDP governors can do.

“I commend you and the people of Akwa Ibom as you celebrate 35 years, it is a great honour to be a part of your programmes. I am not surprised at your performance.

“The people of Nigeria cannot be surprised because you are a PDP governor. You are telling Nigerians what PDP can do and what they are doing in the state.

The road which connects and links three major roads of Nwaniba, Oron and Aka in Uyo, the state capital is named after the former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State, late Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga and former governor of Cross River State, late Dr Clement Isong.