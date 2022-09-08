A’Ibom 2023: Embrace Umo Eno as PDP candidate ― Council Head, Etetim Onuk urges constituents

The Chairman of Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Etetim Onuk, has urged his constituents to embrace the choice of Pastor Umo Bassey Eno as the governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, saying that for Itu Federal Constituency not to have succeeded in producing the flag bearer for the party in the 2023 election, is best described as the will of God.

Onuk, who gave the urge in an exclusive interaction with Tribune Online correspondent in his office at the council, expressed his strong belief that Pastor Umo Eno would be a better governor for the federal constituency and the state at large coming as the will of God.

The chairman, who was among the 12 indigenes of Nigeria recently selected for the Local Government Areas Excellence Award (LOGEXA), for his selfless, courageous and passionate attitude towards the development of the Itu council area, said that he was one of the major agitators for power shift to Itu Federal Constituency but he had since succumbed to the will of God and loyalty to the PDP as his party.

“As you know, I was at the vanguard of the agitation for power shift. I had prayed that the next Governor of the state should come from Itu Federal Constituency. The reason was simple; other Federal Constituencies have tasted the seat of governance in this state as far as Uyo Senatorial District is concerned at one time or the other, even for one day. Unfortunately, Itu Federal Constituency has not tasted it before, as far as the Democratic dispensation is concerned.

“That is what really informed my agitation. But that was man’s way, God’s way is always different from man’s way. The Bible says, ‘ God’s ways are not our ways. As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are God’s ways beyond man’s understanding.’

“God’s purpose is always the best. We had agitated and we believed in God. I remember some of us even set up prayer bands. But we were all waiting for God’s leading through His Excellency the Governor to choose someone from Itu Federal Constituency. We did everything humanly possible but unfortunately, it didn’t come out that way. We cannot question God because we had all emptied our hopes on whosoever the Governor will bring out as the preferred aspirant.

“When it went the other way round, we as believers in the preceding will of God had to align ourselves because that is what we were waiting for. Even the aspirants themselves believed in that arrangement. Like the ten virgins in the Bible, everyone had expected to be favoured but it did not come our way. We still need to be thankful to God.” Onuk explained.

According to him, he was of the strong belief that Pastor Umo Eno is God’s choice just as the governor had said and he is the best for the state at the moment.

“God’s choice is always the best. We may be looking for Jesus through the whirlwind, water or fire but He can decide to manifest through any other means. That is God for all of us. So, we are happy with the choice of God. Umo Eno is our preferred candidate. We know that if it is God, it will stand.

“I know that it is God because so far, there is nothing to make me doubt that it is the will of God. I can say that Umo Eno is the man for the now to take this state to the next level. I urge Itu people to look beyond what has happened in the past and come together to embrace this gift that God has given to us as a state.

“I believe that God can use him to do wonderful things in our local government and the state.” Onuk maintained.

